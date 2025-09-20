Davenport (chest) is not expected to play in Detroit's matchup versus the Ravens on Monday.

Davenport has missed practice all week after having suffered a chest injury during last week's win over the Bears. While head coach Dan Campbell said that the injury isn't season ending, it's currently unclear how long Davenport will be sidelined for. In his likely absence, Tyler Lacy will likely start at defensive end alongside Aidan Hutchinson.