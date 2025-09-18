default-cbs-image
Davenport (chest) did not practice Thursday.

Davenport was injured in last Sunday's win over the Bears. Coach Dan Campbell said the Lions won't know Davenport's availability for Monday night's game against the Ravens until later this week. Davenport has recorded five tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, on 56 defensive snaps this season.

