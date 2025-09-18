Lions' Marcus Davenport: Officially DNP with chest injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davenport (chest) did not practice Thursday.
Davenport was injured in last Sunday's win over the Bears. Coach Dan Campbell said the Lions won't know Davenport's availability for Monday night's game against the Ravens until later this week. Davenport has recorded five tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, on 56 defensive snaps this season.
More News
-
Lions' Marcus Davenport: Will not practice Thursday•
-
Lions' Marcus Davenport: Exits again with shoulder injury•
-
Lions' Marcus Davenport: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Lions' Marcus Davenport: Looking impressive in training camp•
-
Lions' Marcus Davenport: Participating in OTAs•
-
Lions' Marcus Davenport: Gets one-year deal with Detroit•