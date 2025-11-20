Lions' Marcus Davenport: Opens week as limited
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davenport (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough practice.
Davenport was designated to return from injured reserve last Wednesday, and he was a limited practice participant during Week 11 prep. He was ultimately not cleared to play against the Eagles this past Sunday, but he could be activated from injured reserve ahead of the Lions' Week 12 clash against the Giants if he were to log full practices over the next two days.
