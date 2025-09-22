The Lions placed Davenport (chest) on injured reserve Monday.



Davenport suffered a chest injury during the Lions' Week 2 win over the Bears. He was already ruled out for Monday's game against the Ravens, but his placement on IR means he'll be forced to miss at least the next four games. That makes Week 7 against the Buccaneers on Monday, Oct. 20 the earliest that Davenport can be reinstated from IR.