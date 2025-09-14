Lions' Marcus Davenport: Questionable to return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davenport (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bears.
The defensive end recorded one tackle before exiting. Davenport played on 32 defensive snaps and six special-teams snaps in Detroit's Week 1 loss to Green Bay, finishing with three tackles (two solo). Al-Quadin Muhammad should see more snaps in his absence.
