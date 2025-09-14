default-cbs-image
Davenport (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bears.

The defensive end recorded one tackle before exiting. Davenport played on 32 defensive snaps and six special-teams snaps in Detroit's Week 1 loss to Green Bay, finishing with three tackles (two solo). Al-Quadin Muhammad should see more snaps in his absence.

