Davenport (shoulder) has been downgraded and ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The veteran defensive lineman from UTSA practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week and was originally listed as questionable, but he'll now remain on the injured reserve list through Detroit's Week 11 contest. Davenport has appeared in just two games this season, recording three total tackles, including 1.0 sacks. Once fully healthy, he's expected to operate as one of the Lions' top reserve defensive ends.