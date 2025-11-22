Lions' Marcus Davenport: Ruled out against G-Men
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davenport (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Davenport remains on injured reserve but had his 21-day practice window opened nine days ago. He'll get at least another week to get ready for his return to the field.
