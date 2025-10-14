Lions' Marcus Davenport: Ruled out through bye week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Dan Campbell said Davenport (chest) will not return ahead of the Lions' Week 8 bye, Justin Rogers of Detroit Football Network reports.
Davenport was injured in Week 2 and remains on injured reserve. "He's doing well," Campbell said of Davenport. "He's getting better. ... But I don't see him being ready before the bye for sure." In his lone healthy game this season, Davenport started and logged 69 percent of the defensive snaps in Week 1 versus Green Bay.
More News
-
Lions' Marcus Davenport: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Lions' Marcus Davenport: Not expected to play•
-
Lions' Marcus Davenport: Officially DNP with chest injury•
-
Lions' Marcus Davenport: Will not practice Thursday•
-
Lions' Marcus Davenport: Exits again with shoulder injury•
-
Lions' Marcus Davenport: Questionable to return Sunday•