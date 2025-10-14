Coach Dan Campbell said Davenport (chest) will not return ahead of the Lions' Week 8 bye, Justin Rogers of Detroit Football Network reports.

Davenport was injured in Week 2 and remains on injured reserve. "He's doing well," Campbell said of Davenport. "He's getting better. ... But I don't see him being ready before the bye for sure." In his lone healthy game this season, Davenport started and logged 69 percent of the defensive snaps in Week 1 versus Green Bay.