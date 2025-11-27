Davenport (shoulder) is not among Detroit's inactives for Thursday's Week 13 matchup against the Packers.

Davenport last played Week 2, when he suffered a shoulder injury that caused him to be placed on IR. He was designated to return Nov. 12 and was deemed a full participant in all three walkthroughs this week, setting him up to return to action Thursday. Davenport had seen plenty of work before getting hurt, logging a 69 percent defensive snap share in Week 1, though he may be eased back following his extended absence.