Detroit placed Davenport (ankle) on its active/PUP list Sunday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Davenport played just four games during the 2023 season due to a high-ankle sprain, and it seems he's still working to recover from that. Once he's healthy, he projects for a substantial role on the edge along with Aidan Hutchinson and John Cominsky.
