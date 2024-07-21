Share Video

Detroit placed Davenport (ankle) on its active/PUP list Sunday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Davenport played just four games during the 2023 season due to a high-ankle sprain, and it seems he's still working to recover from that. Once he's healthy, he projects for a substantial role on the edge along with Aidan Hutchinson and John Cominsky.

