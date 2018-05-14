Lions' Marcus Lucas: Signs with Detroit
Lucas signed a contract with the Lions on Monday.
Lucas most recently spent time with the Raiders' and Colts' practice squads last season, but he originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2014. Lucas, with a very small chance of making the Lions' final roster, could end up being a practice squad candidate once again.
