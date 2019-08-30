Thompson carried 11 times for 35 yards while catching two of three targets for 20 yards during Thursday's preseason game against the Browns.

Thompson led the way at running back but likely didn't do anything that will convince the Lions to keep four running backs on the active roster during the regular season. However, it's worth noting the Florida product was more efficient (4.7 yards per carry) over 17 rushing attempts during the first three preseason games. It's possible Thompson could be picked up by an RB-needy team during roster cutdowns, but he's probably more of a candidate for the practice squad.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jameis.jpg

    Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke

    SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 7.0

    With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...

  • NFL: Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders

    RB Tiers 7.0

    How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 7.0

    Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    TE Tiers 7.0

    You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...

  • darren-waller-1400.jpg

    Deep sleeper Fantasy picks

    Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...