Lions' Mark Thompson: Totals 55 yards in preseason finale
Thompson carried 11 times for 35 yards while catching two of three targets for 20 yards during Thursday's preseason game against the Browns.
Thompson led the way at running back but likely didn't do anything that will convince the Lions to keep four running backs on the active roster during the regular season. However, it's worth noting the Florida product was more efficient (4.7 yards per carry) over 17 rushing attempts during the first three preseason games. It's possible Thompson could be picked up by an RB-needy team during roster cutdowns, but he's probably more of a candidate for the practice squad.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
QB Tiers 7.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
WR Tiers 7.0
Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...
-
TE Tiers 7.0
You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...
-
Deep sleeper Fantasy picks
Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...