Thompson carried 11 times for 35 yards while catching two of three targets for 20 yards during Thursday's preseason game against the Browns.

Thompson led the way at running back but likely didn't do anything that will convince the Lions to keep four running backs on the active roster during the regular season. However, it's worth noting the Florida product was more efficient (4.7 yards per carry) over 17 rushing attempts during the first three preseason games. It's possible Thompson could be picked up by an RB-needy team during roster cutdowns, but he's probably more of a candidate for the practice squad.