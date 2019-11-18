Hall secured his only target for 39 yards during Sunday's 35-27 loss to the Cowboys.

It says something when a 39-yard gain decreases your average yards per catch, but that was the reality of Hall's situation while making his sixth catch of the season off a rare dime from backup quarterback Jeff Driskel. However, it seems unlikely that Driskel will consistently be able to find Hall downfield the same way Matthew Stafford (back) was, so there remains little reason to turn to the receiver for fantasy purposes.