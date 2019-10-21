Hall brought in one of two targets for 47 yards during Sunday's 42-30 loss to Minnesota.

Hall has now hauled in a pass of at least 34 yards in three consecutive games and is clearly emerging as a weapon for quarterback Matthew Stafford, who hasn't had a small and speedy deep threat at his disposal in a long time. While the 26-year-old receiver is only seeing about 16 snaps per game and is unlikely to handle enough volume to become a reliable fantasy option, Hall adds another dimension to the Lions passing offense and is seemingly a weekly threat for a big gain.