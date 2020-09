Hall caught one of two passes for 26 yards during Sunday's 27-23 loss to Chicago.

In the absence of Kenny Golladay (hamstring), it was Quintez Cephus who stepped into a huge role, finishing with 79 percent of the snaps while Hall and Jamal Agnew each saw less than 25 percent. Even if Golladay remains sidelined in Week 2 against Green Bay, it doesn't look like Hall will be anything more than a rotational deep threat.