Hall (foot) won't return to Sunday's game against Washington, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Hall left the game in the third quarter and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. Expect the team to have an update on Hall's status in the coming days, and at least ahead of next week's game against Chicago.

