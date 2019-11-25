Play

Hall (foot) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report.

Hall was using crutches and wearing a walking boot after suffering the injury Sunday against the Redskins, so it's not a major surprise to see he wasn't expected to practice Monday. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but the 25-year-old appears to be facing long odds to play Thursday given the short week of preparation.

