Hall brought in his only target for a 49-yard touchdown during Sunday's 31-26 victory over the Giants.

After making huge catches each of the past three games, it seemed like only a matter of time until Hall was able to get into the end zone. This time, he burned Giants safety Michael Thomas to bring in a bomb from Matthew Stafford in the first quarter. It's probably naive to think Hall can sustain his current average of 40.2 yards per catch, but there's no denying the lid-lifting ability he brings to Detroit, and it's possible he could eventually have a huge fantasy day if he's ever targeted on more than a single deep pass in a game. The main thing holding him back from that is Hall's lack of playing time relative to Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola, considering Hall matched his season high Sunday with only 14 offensive snaps.