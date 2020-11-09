Hall caught three of five targets for 28 yards during Sunday's loss to Minnesota.

Hall again saw a solid handful of targets in the absence of Kenny Golladay (hip), but most of them, surprisingly, weren't deep shots. On one occasion where Hall did get open deep, Matthew Stafford underthrew him. Given Hall's typically low-volume role, he'll probably need to connect on one of those bombs in order to provide significant fantasy value. Next up is a Week 10 matchup with Washington, though it's not clear if Golladay has a chance to to play in it.