Lions' Marvin Hall: Getting touches in different ways
Hall failed to catch his only target but did rush once for seven yards as well as gain 12 yards on his lone kickoff return during Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Raiders.
For the first time in weeks, Detroit didn't look for Hall on a deep pass. Instead, Hall's weekly target came on a short attempt over the middle, and he was also used as a runner and a return man. While there's still not enough to see here to warrant fantasy consideration for Hall, it's becoming clear that the Lions want to keep him involved on a weekly basis in some capacity, and Hall only needs one target to make a big play.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready to star
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Best Week 10 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Jackson, Wilson, Watson running away
Quarterbacks who can make plays with their feet have dominated the Fantasy landscape in 2019,...
-
Believe it or Not: Singletary a stud
We saw some big breakout performances in Week 9. Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...