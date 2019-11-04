Hall failed to catch his only target but did rush once for seven yards as well as gain 12 yards on his lone kickoff return during Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Raiders.

For the first time in weeks, Detroit didn't look for Hall on a deep pass. Instead, Hall's weekly target came on a short attempt over the middle, and he was also used as a runner and a return man. While there's still not enough to see here to warrant fantasy consideration for Hall, it's becoming clear that the Lions want to keep him involved on a weekly basis in some capacity, and Hall only needs one target to make a big play.