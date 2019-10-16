Hall secured his only target for a 58-yard gain during Monday's 23-22 loss to Green Bay.

Hall only saw 10 offensive snaps, but he yet again found a way to make a huge play. This time, it was on a 58-yard bomb from Matthew Stafford early on in the first quarter. He didn't see another pass come his way after that, though, which goes to show how reliant Hall is on catching a deep pass in order to provide fantasy value.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories