Hall (foot) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Hall injured his foot in Week 12's loss to the Redskins, and he was spotted using crutches following the contest. The 26-year-old's season is over, and the Lions signed Chris Lacy from the practice squad to take over a depth role. Hall finished the campaign with seven catches for 261 yards (37.3 yards per receptions) and a touchdown.

