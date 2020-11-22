Hall caught all three of his targets for 16 yards during Sunday's 20-0 loss to Carolina.

Each of Marvin Hall, Quintez Cephus and Jamal Agnew saw expanded roles in the absences of Kenny Golladay (hip) and Danny Amendola (hip), but none of them were able to do much on a day Matthew Stafford struggled through a thumb injury. Should Golladay and Amendola remain sidelined in Week 12, Hall could get another shot to produce against a Texans defense allowing the sixth-most yards per pass attempt (7.8) in 2020.