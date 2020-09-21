Hall caught one of two targets for 24 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Packers.

Down 34-14 in the fourth quarter, Hall capped off a 75-yard drive for the Lions by snagging his first touchdown of the year. However, his playing time (17 of 59 offensive snaps) again massively trailed that of interim No. 3 receiving Quintez Cephus (39 snaps) in the continued absence of Kenny Golladay (hamstring). Seemingly set in his role as a rotational deep threat, Hall will remain an unreliable bet for production even if Golladay suits up for Week 3's matchup with Arizona.