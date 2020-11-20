Hall is expected to occupy a larger role in the Lions' passing game Sunday against the Panthers with Kenny Golladay (hip) and Danny Amendola (hip) ruled out for the contest, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Hall had already played north of 60 percent of the offensive snaps in each of the Lions' past three games with Golladay having been sidelined since exiting early in the Week 8 contest, but Amendola's absence now leaves even more volume in the passing game up for grabs. Marvin Jones still projects as the Lions' top weapon in the passing game, but Hall and Quintez Cephus could both see enough targets to make for intriguing speculative plays in DFS tournaments or deeper season-long leagues. Hall has demonstrated some big-play ability in Golladay's stead the last three weeks, turning 15 targets into 202 receiving yards (13.4 YPT) and a touchdown.