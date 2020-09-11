Hall is likely to step into the starting lineup if Kenny Golladay (hamstring) is unable to play in Week 1 against Chicago, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Golladay is currently considered doubtful for game action, which means Hall should see an increased role. The Lions are also deep at receiver with Quintez Cephus and Jamal Agnew also on the roster as additional depth options. It's unclear exactly what Hall could accomplish with increased targets, as he has never seen more than 19 in any of his three seasons in the NFL.