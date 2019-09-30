Lions' Marvin Hall: Makes big play
Hall caught two of three targets for 47 yards during Sunday's 34-30 loss to Kansas City.
Although receiver-turned-running-back J.D. McKissic started the game as a receiver, Hall was the third and only wideout in Danny Amendola's (chest) absence to enter the game after Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones. The 26-year-old ultimately logged 29 snaps on offense and made a big play by bringing in a perfectly-placed ball from Matthew Stafford for a 34-yard gain in the fourth quarter. While it's nice for Detroit to know they have a serviceable reserve in Hall, don't expect him to see nearly as much playing time when Amendola returns to form.
