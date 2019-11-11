Play

Hall was not targeted during Sunday's 20-13 loss to Chicago.

Forced to swap out gunslinger Matthew Stafford (back) for backup Jeff Driskel, the Lions weren't able to give Hall any opportunities to make a play downfield this week. However, the speedy deep threat had seen at least one pass come his way in five previous games, and he yet again logged double-digit snaps on offense. There should be better days ahead for Hall, especially if Stafford is able to return sooner than later.

