Hall (toe) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Hall showed no signs of an injury during Sunday's loss to the Panthers, as he played 68 percent of the snaps on offense and posted three receptions for 16 yards. If he's able to play through the injury in Thursday's game against the Texans, he could continue to handle a sizable workload with Kenny Golladay (hip) and Danny Amendola (hip) also on the injury report.