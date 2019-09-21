Lions' Marvin Hall: Promoted from practice squad
Hall was promoted to the active roster Saturday.
Hall takes the place of fellow receiver Chris Lacy, who was released in a corresponding move Saturday. The 26-year-old saw action in 24 games for the Falcons between 2017 and 2018, logging 12 catches for 209 yards and two scores.
