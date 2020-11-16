Hall caught two of three targets for 61 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 30-27 win over Washington.

It looked like Hall was in for a big day after he opened scoring on a 55-yard touchdown in the first quarter, but D'Andre Swift and Marvin Jones ended up commanding roughly two-thirds of the Lions offensive touches. While it's disappointing Hall wasn't able to get more looks in the absence of both Kenny Golladay (hip), Danny Amendola (hip) might need to miss time as well now, which would position Hall as a top-two receiver for Detroit in the short term, with Quintez Cephus and Jamal Agnew also on hand. Next up is a Week 11 matchup against a declining Carolina team that has allowed the seventh-highest completion rate (68.8) in 2020.