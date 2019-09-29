Hall is slated to serve as the Lions' third wide receiver Sunday against the Chiefs with Danny Amendola (chest) absent, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

That's not to say Hall will handle Amendola's role out of the slot, as he's more of a field stretcher. In 24 appearances between 2017 and 2018 with the Falcons, four of Hall's 12 catches went for 20-plus yards en route to 17.4 YPC. In any case, opportunity knocks for the 26-year-old.