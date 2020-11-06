Hall's teammate Kenny Golladay (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Hall was the clear beneficiary when Golladay missed the second half of last week's loss to Indianapolis, hauling in four of seven targets for 113 yards. However, it was Quintez Cephus who filled in as the starter earlier this year when Golladay missed Weeks 1 and 2, with the rookie catching six of 13 targets for 97 yards while playing 79 and 66 percent of snaps. Cephus was a healthy scratch the past three games, but he'll likely be active Sunday with both Golladay and Jamal Agnew (ribs) ruled out. Furthermore, it isn't yet clear if Matthew Stafford (reserve/COVID-19) will play.