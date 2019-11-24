Hall (foot) was seen sporting crutches and a walking boot on his left foot following Sunday's loss the the Redskins, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Hall left the game in the third quarter, and it's unclear how he picked up the issue. The fact that he was seen in both crutches and a boot is evidence that he could be dealing with a significant injury. It's likely Hall will undergo X-rays or an MRI in the coming days, so expect the team to update his status heading into Week 13's game against the Bears.