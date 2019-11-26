Hall (foot) was listed as a non-participant in Tuesday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Hall was spotted with crutches and a walking boot following this past Sunday's loss to the Redskins, so a second straight missed practice puts him on track to miss Thursday's matchup against the Bears. The 26-year-old has one more chance to get onto the field Wednesday. If he's unable to go, the Lions may need to promote a practice-squad player since they only have three healthy receivers -- Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola.