The Lions are expected to waive Hall, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Hall has filled in for Kenny Golladay during the latter's current absence, subbing in for him when he injured his hip Week 8. In that contest against the Colts, Hall reeled off 113 yards on four catches and seven targets. However, in four games since then, he surpassed 30 receiving yards once and compiled a 10-121-1 line on 15 targets during that span. Once the move is official, the Lions seemingly will give rookie Quintez Cephus more chances with Golladay out again Sunday in Chicago.