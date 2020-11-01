Hall caught four of seven targets for 113 yards during Sunday's 41-21 loss to the Colts.

Hall set a new career-high in receiving yards on a day Kenny Golladay (hip) left due to injury. While starting wideouts Danny Amendola and Marvin Jones are probably better bets to see heightened workloads as a result of Golladay's potential absence in Week 9 - and it was fellow reserve wideout Quintez Cephus who saw 10 targets in Golladay's absence in Week 1 - Hall could still get a chance to prove this performance wasn't a fluke. The deep threat will benefit from an inviting matchup against a Minnesota defense that has allowed the third-most yards per pass attempt (8.5) in 2020.