Hall caught two of four targets for 16 yards during Thursday's 41-25 loss to Houston.

Hall was a starting wideout in the absence of both Kenny Golladay (hip) and Danny Amendola (hip), but the speedster surprisingly wasn't much of a factor in this high-scoring affair. Instead, Detroit attacked the middle of the Texans defense, allowing T.J. Hockenson and the Lions' running game to fill up the stat sheet. While it's not clear if Golladay or Amendola could return for a Week 13 matchup against Chicago, Hall doesn't seem to be a reliable fantasy option regardless of the opportunity in front of him.