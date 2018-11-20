Jones (knee) was not a participant in Tuesday's practice, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

After missing Sunday's contest against the Panthers, Jones' status doesn't seem to be improving much after logging a pair of DNPs to open the week. He would likely need to show some progress in practice Wednesday if there's to be any chance of his return to the field for the Thanksgiving's Day matchup with the Bears on Thursday.

