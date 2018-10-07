Jones (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Packers.

A late-week addition to the injury report with an ankle issue, Jones will ward it off and suit up versus a Green Bay defense that has allowed 7.3 YPT and six touchdowns to wide receivers through four games. With a catch rate of just 51.7 percent this season, though, he's reliant on the big play to post a respectable line.

