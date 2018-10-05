Jones was added to the injury report Friday as a limited participant and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, the Lions' official website reports.

The end-of-week addition is somewhat worrisome, suggesting Jones suffered an injury during practice either Thursday or Friday. We'll be on the lookout for more information prior to Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. TJ Jones would join Kenny Golladay and Golden Tate in three-wide formations if Jones were to end up missing the contest.