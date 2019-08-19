Lions' Marvin Jones: Back at practice
Jones (undisclosed) will return to practice Monday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Per coach Matt Patricia, Jones -- who didn't make the trip to Houston for last week's preseason game -- is slated to work on at least a limited basis Monday, to "see how (he goes) through it." The wideout's status for Friday's preseason game against the Bills has yet to be determined, but Jones' return to practice puts him on track to be good to go and in the Lions' starting lineup come Week 1.
