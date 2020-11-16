Jones caught eight of 10 targets for 96 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 30-27 victory over Washington.

Jones really hadn't taken advantage of any of Kenny Golladay's (hip) previous three absences this season, but he came through against a Washington defense that previously allowed the fewest fantasy points to wide receivers in 2020. With Golladay yet to return to practice and Danny Amendola (hip) possibly on the shelf as well, it seems like Jones could continue to serve as the clear No. 1 option in the passing game in the short term. Next up is a Week 11 matchup against a floundering Panthers defense that bled 551 total yards and five total touchdowns to the Buccaneers on Sunday.