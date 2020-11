Jones caught six of 12 targets for 48 yards in Thursday's 41-25 loss to the Texans.

Despite leading Detroit in catches and targets, Jones finished third on the team in receiving yards as he wasn't able to turn his volume into any splash plays. The veteran wideout has piled up 28 targets over the last three games, but his role could shrink in Week 13 if Kenny Golladay (hip) is able to return for a road clash with the stingy Bears defense.