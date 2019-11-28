Jones caught three of six targets for 40 yards and one touchdown during Thursday's 24-20 loss to the Bears.

News that Detroit would be turning to its third-string quarterback understandably made it hard to trust Jones against a tough Chicago team, but the veteran wideout put up a respectable fantasy total nonetheless thanks to his outstanding red-zone prowess. In fact, Thursday's touchdown marked Jones ninth score in 12 games this season and he only needs one more to match his career high of 10 touchdowns from Jones' 2013 campaign with Cincinnati. Combined with his upside to rack up triple-digit receiving yards like he did in Week 3 and Week 9, Jones has been one of the most underrated fantasy assets in 2019 and up next is a Vikings team that Jones obliterated for 10 catches, 93 yards and four touchdowns back in Week 7.