Lions' Marvin Jones: Catches another touchdown
Jones caught three of six targets for 40 yards and one touchdown during Thursday's 24-20 loss to the Bears.
News that Detroit would be turning to its third-string quarterback understandably made it hard to trust Jones against a tough Chicago team, but the veteran wideout put up a respectable fantasy total nonetheless thanks to his outstanding red-zone prowess. In fact, Thursday's touchdown marked Jones ninth score in 12 games this season and he only needs one more to match his career high of 10 touchdowns from Jones' 2013 campaign with Cincinnati. Combined with his upside to rack up triple-digit receiving yards like he did in Week 3 and Week 9, Jones has been one of the most underrated fantasy assets in 2019 and up next is a Vikings team that Jones obliterated for 10 catches, 93 yards and four touchdowns back in Week 7.
More News
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Targeted 11 times in loss•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Catches two TD passes vs. Dallas•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Not impacted by Stafford's absence•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Missing starting QB in Week 10•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Finds end zone in loss to Raiders•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Held in check vs. Giants•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 QB Preview: Bench Watson?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 13 quarterback options, including...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Backfield messes
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back for Week 13 including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 13, identifying risky plays,...
-
Thanksgiving previews, Week 13 news
Ben Gretch previews the Thanksgiving games while Chris Towers gets you up to speed on the latest...