Jones caught four of eight targets for 55 yards during Sunday's 27-23 loss to Chicago.

Jones had one of the highlights of the game when he ran over Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson in the open field. While fantasy owners were probably hoping for more on a statistical level given the absence of Kenny Golladay (hamstring), it's possible Jones has a better chance of being productive when there is someone like Golladay available to take defensive attention away. It's not clear if Golladay could return for Week 2 against Green Bay.