Lions' Marvin Jones: Catches four TD passes
Jones caught 10 of 13 targets for 93 yards and four touchdowns during Sunday's 42-30 loss to the Vikings.
Jones led the team in targets and receptions, but his prowess in the red zone was the story of the day. He caught touchdown passes of 16 and three yards in the first quarter before adding a 10-yard score in the third quarter and a two-yard strike in the fourth. This was a terrific bounce-back effort after Jones managed just 17 yards in his previous outing, and even more so considering hehad just one touchdown this season coming in. He should be productive again in next Sunday's matchup with the Giants.
