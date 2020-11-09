Jones caught three of four targets for 43 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's loss to Minnesota.

Again serving as the de facto No. 1 receiver in the absence of Kenny Golladay (hip), Jones somehow saw the third-lowest target total of the season. His stat line certainly wasn't helped by Matthew Stafford's (concussion) departure for the lockerroom, but Jones' light workload is still surprising given how the Vikings' already-weak secondary was also dealing with numerous injuries to cornerbacks. While it's not clear if Golladay has a chance to return in Week 10, Jones seems like a risky choice in Week 10 against Washington, though one with some decent upside given Jones' red-zone prowess.