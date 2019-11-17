Jones caught four of five targets for 53 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 35-27 loss to the Cowboys.

Jones tied for the team lead in targets, but he finished averaging an atypical 10.8 yards per catch. He ruggedly found his way into the end zone from 11 yards out in the third quarter and added a 25-yard score in the fourth, keeping his team in a game it was expected to lose handily. Jones now has seven touchdowns in his last five games and seems able to produce even with Jeff Driskel under center. He could have room to flourish next Sunday against the Redskins and will possess even greater upside of Matthew Stafford (back) is cleared to return to the lineup.