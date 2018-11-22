Lions' Marvin Jones: Chance to return in Week 13
Jones (knee) won't play Thursday against the Bears, but he has a chance to return to action against the Rams on Dec. 2, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Jones has been dealing with a bone bruise in his knee, but it looks like the receiver's absence may be limited to two games, with his Week 13 playing prospects bolstered by the added healing time the Lions' current short week will afford him. With Jones out Thursday, look for TJ Jones and Andy Jones, along with Bruce Ellington (assuming he plays through back issue) to see added work in the Detroit passing game being top option Kenny Golladay.
